Videos Monza GP: Lewis Hamilton escapes serious injury thanks to halo The sight of the hefty back tyre of Max Verstappen's Red Bull Formula One car crashing down towards the helmet of Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix made for sickening viewing. The seven-time world champion was beached in his Mercedes, but ultimately saved by his halo, a cockpit head protection system introduced in March 2018. AFP 14 September, 2021 14:16 IST AFP 14 September, 2021 14:16 IST From the Royal Family to tennis legends, the world reacts to Emma Raducanu's US Open triumph Daniil Medvedev wins US Open 2021, denies Djokovic calendar slam: The tennis world reacts England v India Manchester Test: Series result, what next? IPL to blame? Emma Raducanu's former tennis club in London celebrates US Open success Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Emma Raducanu: History beckons Briton teen at US Open Antoine Griezmann: 'Happy' to be back in Atletico Madrid Leylah Fernandez - the giant slayer making heads turn at the US Open this year George Russell joins Lewis Hamilton in all-British Mercedes line-up in 2022 Paris 2024 CEO aims to 'bring Paralympians closer to the public' From Avani Lekhara to Sumit Antil: Indians who broke records at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics India ends 50-year-old wait for Test win at The Oval, beats England by 157 runs Paralympics done; Tokyo bids farewell to the three Agitos