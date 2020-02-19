Videos

Lucien Favre praises Haaland as striker stars in Dortmund win

Dortmund manager Lucien Favre lauded Erling Haaland after his record-breaking performance as he became the fastest player to score 10 goals in UCL history.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 February, 2020 10:16 IST

