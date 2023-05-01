Videos

WATCH: RR vs MI match highlights and analysis

Tim David’s late blitz helps Mumbai Indians over the line against Jaiswal-powered Rajasthan Royals. Here’s everything you need to know about that match in just five minutes.

Shayan Acharya
01 May, 2023 06:00 IST
01 May, 2023 06:00 IST

It’s not for nothing that Tim David is considered one of the most destructive batters in white ball cricket! The Australian international once again stamped his class as he hammered three sixes off Jason Holder’s final over as Mumbai Indians clinched a spectacular six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the 1000th fixture of the Indian Premier League.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden IPL century (124, 62b, 16x4, 8x6) guided Rajasthan Royals to 212 for 7, Mumbai Indians needed 17 runs in the last over. But David, playing an unreal cameo of 45 off 14 balls (2x4, 5x6), hit three consecutive sixes off Holder to present a fitting birthday gift to Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who turned 36 on Sunday.

Coming in at a time when MI was in a tricky situation after having lost Suryakumar Yadav (55, 29b, 8x4, 2x6) and the target still 61 runs away, David banked on his experience to hammer five sixes in total to forge a match-winning unbeaten 62-run partnership with Tilak Varma.

With some clean hits, David helped MI climb to the seventh spot, while Royals slipped to third in the points table.

