WATCH: ISSF’s new shooting rule changes ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics explained

The International Shooting Sports Federation ( ISSF) has done away with an additional stage in the finals that pitted the two top scorers for gold medal at World Cups and other big-ticket events, including the Olympics, and reverted to the old format.

ISSF had introduced the additional stage in the finals to decide the winner in pistol and rifle shooting post the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Now, it has again gone back to the old elimination system, where the best scorer would get the gold medal. The top two now won’t compete separately for gold medal.

The change will come into effect from the ISSF Pistol/Rifle World Cup in Baku (May 8-15) and will also be followed during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

A new scoring pattern had been introduced for the finals after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to make the sport more spectator-friendly, where the two highest-scoring shooters had to again duel it out for gold, rather than follow the simplified elimination process earlier, with the first to reach 16 points being declared the winner, while the second-best got the silver.

-PTI