Videos Charles Schwab Challenge: Rose delighted after opening round 63 Justin Rose rode his luck early on before hitting his stride as the Charles Schwab Challenge got underway. Team Sportstar 12 June, 2020 11:32 IST Team Sportstar 12 June, 2020 11:32 IST When Jofra was racially abused, thought if I had turned blind eye: Anderson Charles Schwab Challenge: Rose delighted after opening round 63 I need to educate myself on racism: Brighton coach Potter Eriksson: Manchester City must keep Guardiola More Videos Weird, eerie, or not much different? Stars on PGA Tour's return Cole and Campbell should be successful managers: Eriksson Golf lucky to have hero Tiger: McIlroy supports BLM movement Hamilton back out on track for Mercedes at Silverstone DFB-Pokal highlights: Bayern Munich defeats Frankfurt, reaches final ICC introduces interim changes, approves saliva ban Flick eyes new wingers for Bayern in the transfer market Ada Hegerberg: Women's football could suffer most as 'weakest link'