This was the first-ever winter World Cup, which means league football will resume within a week after the World Cup ends.
The Premier League had stopped on November 13, 2022 - a week before the World Cup began and will resume on the day just after Christmas, with Tottenham Hotspur playing against Brentford.
Following is the Premier League schedule for the remaining part of the year, including Boxing Day fixtures:
Manchester City returned to action against Liverpool in the EFL Cup with a 3-2 winner over their fierce rivals. Their Premier League return happens on 29th December, in a away fixture against Leeds United.
Where can I watch the Premier League in India?
The Premier League will be live telecast on Star Sports Select 1 (SD and HD) and Star Sports Select 2 (SD and HD).
Where can I live stream the Premier League?
The Premier League will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and can also watched on JioTV.
