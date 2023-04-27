Videos

WATCH: Virat Kohli breaks record for most runs scored at a T20 venue

Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in captain Virat Kohli now has the record for most runs at a single venue in T20s, having breached the 3000-mark.

Team Sportstar
27 April, 2023 22:44 IST
Kohli, who has 3015 runs at RCB’s home ground, scored a 37-ball 54 in a losing cause against Kolkata Knight Riders.

He overtook Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim’s record of 2989 runs at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Additionally, Kohli holds the record for most runs as a captain in IPL, topping the chart with 4994 runs. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S Dhoni (4617 runs) and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (3835).

Kohli returned as RCB captain, in IPL 2023, for the first time after two seasons in the match against Punjab Kings as he replaced the regular skipper Faf du Plessis, who was sidelined due to a rib injury. Kohli has represented RCB since the first season of the IPL and became the regular captain at Royal Challengers in 2013.

