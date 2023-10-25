VIDEO: This is my new home, says Chamari Athapaththu on Sydney Thunder

After going unpicked in the initial draft of the Women’s Big Bash League’s 2023 season, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu has proven naysayers wrong with an all-round show for the Sydney Thunder.

Stepping in for an unwell Marizanne Kapp, Athapaththu made the most of the opportunity a 39-ball 52 and three wickets as Thunder beat Syndey Sixers in the WBBL.

“The WBBL is one of the biggest franchise tournaments in the world. Lot of Asian players want to come here for the exposure,” Athapaththu said after a convincing Thunder debut.

The Sri Lankan veteran is no stranger to Aussie shores. She has plied her trade in seasons past with Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers and hopes to find success with her new side.

“This is my new team, my new home, my new family. Happy to be here and I am motivated to do my best for the side. Hopefully, I can contribute to Thunder winning the WBBL,” she said, crossing her fingers.

Athapaththu’s performance gives Thunder, a selection headache but she is happy to be there soaking in the experience of playing alongside proven international stars like Heather Knight and Marizanne Kapp.

The explosive Sri Lankan opener did not find takers in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League held in India earlier this year but is not dwelling on missed chances.

“These things are not in my hands. I don’t care about the money. I am just focussing on making best use of the opportunities that come my way,” she added. She hopes the same extends to other promising talents coming up in Lankan cricket.

“Over the last few months, I’ve been in good form and the team has seen some positives results. We beat England in England, we beat New Zealand in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh i in SL and had a good Asian Games as well, having come away with a silver. I like leading from the front as a captain. I am glad I have a chance to continue that form here with Sydney Thunder in the WBBL,” Athapaththu said.

“Sri Lankan girls want to play but they need opportunities. We are no longer a one-player side. So many players of potential are filling up the side now. Kavisha Dilhari, Harshita Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, and a number of seniors are all stepping up with their performances. They just need opportunities. SLC is still discussing conducting a T10 League in December. I hope it gives my girls the opportunity they need,” she added.