MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO: This is my new home, says Chamari Athapaththu on Sydney Thunder

The Sri Lankan veteran is no stranger to Aussie shores. She has plied her trade in seasons past with Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers and hopes to find success with her new side. 

Published : Oct 25, 2023 20:07 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

After going unpicked in the initial draft of the Women’s Big Bash League’s 2023 season, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu has proven naysayers wrong with an all-round show for the Sydney Thunder.

Stepping in for an unwell Marizanne Kapp, Athapaththu made the most of the opportunity a 39-ball 52 and three wickets as Thunder beat Syndey Sixers in the WBBL. 

“The WBBL is one of the biggest franchise tournaments in the world. Lot of Asian players want to come here for the exposure,” Athapaththu said after a convincing Thunder debut.  

The Sri Lankan veteran is no stranger to Aussie shores. She has plied her trade in seasons past with Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers and hopes to find success with her new side. 

RELATED | BCCI appoints Amol Muzumdar as India Women’s Senior Team head coach

“This is my new team, my new home, my new family. Happy to be here and I am motivated to do my best for the side. Hopefully, I can contribute to Thunder winning the WBBL,” she said, crossing her fingers.

Athapaththu’s performance gives Thunder, a selection headache but she is happy to be there soaking in the experience of playing alongside proven international stars like Heather Knight and Marizanne Kapp.

The explosive Sri Lankan opener did not find takers in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League held in India earlier this year but is not dwelling on missed chances.

“These things are not in my hands. I don’t care about the money. I am just focussing on making best use of the opportunities that come my way,” she added. She hopes the same extends to other promising talents coming up in Lankan cricket.

“Over the last few months, I’ve been in good form and the team has seen some positives results. We beat England in England, we beat New Zealand in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh i in SL and had a good Asian Games as well, having come away with a silver. I like leading from the front as a captain. I am glad I have a chance to continue that form here with Sydney Thunder in the WBBL,” Athapaththu said.

“Sri Lankan girls want to play but they need opportunities. We are no longer a one-player side. So many players of potential are filling up the side now. Kavisha Dilhari, Harshita Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, and a number of seniors are all stepping up with their performances. They just need opportunities. SLC is still discussing conducting a T10 League in December. I hope it gives my girls the opportunity they need,” she added.

Related Topics

WBBL /

Chamari Athapaththu /

Sydney Thunder

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan aims to sharpen pace and spin ahead of South African challenge in Chennai
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Australia vs Netherlands Highlights, World Cup 2023: Warner, Maxwell hit centuries; Zampa picks four as AUS wins by 309 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Europa League 2023-24: Polish champions lay on cheap trains for fans ahead of ‘home’ match against Sporting CP
    Reuters
  4. Bosnia FA sanctioned by UEFA over crowd trouble
    Reuters
  5. World Cup 2023: England, Sri Lanka aim to keep semifinal hopes alive in Chinnaswamy showdown
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. VIDEO: This is my new home, says Chamari Athapaththu on Sydney Thunder
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: Guardiola believes Messi should have his own Ballon d’Or category
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: Sumit Antil breaks javelin throw World Record at Asian Para Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs AFG, ICC World Cup: Afghanistan beats Pakistan for first time ever with record chase
    Ayan Acharya
  5. PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Strong support for Babar, Rashid as Chennai fans turn up in large numbers
    Kavita Menon,Suganthavalli M
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan aims to sharpen pace and spin ahead of South African challenge in Chennai
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Australia vs Netherlands Highlights, World Cup 2023: Warner, Maxwell hit centuries; Zampa picks four as AUS wins by 309 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Europa League 2023-24: Polish champions lay on cheap trains for fans ahead of ‘home’ match against Sporting CP
    Reuters
  4. Bosnia FA sanctioned by UEFA over crowd trouble
    Reuters
  5. World Cup 2023: England, Sri Lanka aim to keep semifinal hopes alive in Chinnaswamy showdown
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment