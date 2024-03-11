MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: “What must you have for lunch if you think that’s not clear and obvious” - Klopp blasts VAR officials after draw vs Man City

Jurgen Klopp expressed his displeasure on the potential penalty opportunity in the injury time when Jeremy Doku challenged Alexis Mac Allister in the box, with his boot catching the Argentine in the chest

Published : Mar 11, 2024 11:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP

While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gushed about Sunday’s breathless 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City, calling it the best his squad has ever played against the reigning champion, he was adamant his team was robbed of a penalty.

Alexis Mac Allister fired home a second-half penalty as Liverpool claimed a point against City at Anfield that left Arsenal top of the table in the tight title race. Liverpool is second on goal difference, while City is third with a point separating the top three teams.

But just before the final whistle Liverpool was screaming for a penalty to no avail when Jeremy Doku challenged Mac Allister in the box, with his boot catching the Argentine in the chest.

Read the full story here

Related Topics

Jurgen Klopp /

Pep Guardiola /

Manchester City /

Liverpool

