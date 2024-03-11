VIDEO: “What must you have for lunch if you think that’s not clear and obvious” - Klopp blasts VAR officials after draw vs Man City

While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gushed about Sunday’s breathless 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City, calling it the best his squad has ever played against the reigning champion, he was adamant his team was robbed of a penalty.
Alexis Mac Allister fired home a second-half penalty as Liverpool claimed a point against City at Anfield that left Arsenal top of the table in the tight title race. Liverpool is second on goal difference, while City is third with a point separating the top three teams.
But just before the final whistle Liverpool was screaming for a penalty to no avail when Jeremy Doku challenged Mac Allister in the box, with his boot catching the Argentine in the chest.
