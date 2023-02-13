Videos

WPL 2023: Dream buy for us to get Smriti, Ellyse and Sophie in the first half, says RCB’s Hesson

Royal Challengers Bangalore went big in the first half of the WPL Auction as they bought Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine.

Team Sportstar
13 February, 2023 16:49 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore was engaged in a bidding war with Mumbai Indians to rope in Smriti Mandhana for a whopping Rs 3.4 crore, indicating that the franchise was looking at the star Indian women’s cricket team batter as its potential captain for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

“Smriti got plenty of captaincy experience. She is one of the players who know the conditions well, so that’s highly likely,” said Mike Hesson, the RCB director of cricket, about the possibility of Mandhana leading the Bengaluru-based franchise in the tournament.

In the first set, RCB also roped in the seasoned Sophie Devine for Rs 50 lakh and Ellyse Perry for Rs 1.70 crore. And, Hesson believes that the presence of the senior players would help in forming an experienced leadership group.

“For leadership, you need senior players around you. In the first set, we have got some highly experienced senior players,” said Hesson.

WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana leading RCB is ‘highly likely’, says Mike Hesson

