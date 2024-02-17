Delhi High Court stays VFI election, polling date to be notified later

The election of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) was stayed on its eve, by the order of the Delhi High Court issued by Justice Sachin Datta, on Friday.

A group of 14 eminent players, decorated with Arjuna and Dronacharya awards, had been trying to clean the Volleyball federation which had been derecognised by the Union Sports Ministry after December 31, 2019. The group tried to pursue the legal course, and cases were being filed in various courts across the country.

Arjuna awardee Amir Singh had filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court, pointing out that the election was being held without the federation being compliant with the sports code.

“The respondents are directed to file a reply, which must clearly indicate the road map for making the concerned NSF/VFI complaint with the mandatory directions/requirements set out in the judgment dated 16.08.2022 and/or the Sports Code. Let the same be filed within a period of two weeks from today. Rejoinder thereto, if any, be filed within a period of one week thereafter”, said the order, which listed the case for the next hearing on March 21.

Vide the judgment of August 16, 2022, a Division Bench of the Delhi Court had prescribed certain mandatory compliance and issued directions to all the National Sports Federations for good governance and transparency.

Prominence has been the stipulation of 25% of eminent sports persons in the electoral college and in the executive committee.

The Constitution of VFI has also not been revised to comply with the sports code.

“It transpires that prior to the issuance of the election notification dated 19.01.2024, no steps have been taken to ensure that the general body of the VFI comprises of persons who are nominated by such State associations, which are themselves compliant with the requirements imposed vide judgment dated 16.08.2022”, said the Order.

Further, it has been pointed out, “No steps whatsoever have been taken by the ad-hoc committee after its constitution, to ensure that the various district associations/State associations are compliant with the requirements of the Sports Code and/or the judgment dated 16.08.2022”.

Following the High Court order, the Returning Officer for the election of VFI, retired Justice P Krishna Bhat, announced that the next date of polling would be notified later.