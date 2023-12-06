Men’s Volleyball Club World C’ship 2023: All you need to know, preview, schedule, live streaming info

PREVIEW

The FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship will get underway at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium from Wednesday.

The 2023 edition of the six-team tournament will see Italy’s Sir Sicoma Perugia try and defend the title it won on debut. Challenging the Italians will be Turkey’s Halkbank Spor Kulubu, Brazil’s Sada Cruzeiro Volei and Itambe Minas, Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds and India’s Ahmedabad Defenders.

Sir Sicoma and Halkbank qualified through the 2022-2023 CEV Champions League, while the two Brazilian teams earned their spots by ranking first and second in the South American Men’s Club Championship.

The Sunbirds sealed their spot after winning the Asian Men’s Club Championship while the Defenders earned the right to represent hosts India after having won the 2023 Prime Volleyball League earlier this year.

When and where to watch the FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship 2023 in India? FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship 2023 will take place in Bengaluru from December 6 to 10. Sony TV will broadcast the matches, while Fan Code will livestream the same.

“It’s a great opportunity for Indian players to play against some of the best in the world,” said Defenders’ Srajan Shetty on competition eve. “It will be an experience that we won’t get anywhere in India. I can learn a lot.”

ALSO READ: Adaptability is the name of the game for Ahmedabad Defenders coach S Dakshinamoorthy

Sir Sicoma’s captain Wilfredo Leon said his team was all pumped up. “We have come here with a lot of ambitions and positive energy to keep the gold,” he said. “But we will have to see if other teams will allow it.”

The five-day event, which will culminate with Sunday’s final, will have two pools of three teams each competing in the round-robin format. The best two sides from each pool will advance to the semifinals.

SCHEDULE

Dec 6

Halkbank SK vs Suntory Sunbirds

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Itambe Minas

Dec 7

Sada Cruzeiro Volei vs Suntory Sunbirds

Sir Sicoma Perugia vs Itambe Minas

Dec 8

Halkbank SK vs Sada Cruzeiro Volei

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia

Dec 9

Semifinal 1

Semifinal 2

Dec 10

Third place match

Final