Men’s Volleyball Club World C’ship 2023: All you need to know, preview, schedule, live streaming info

PREVIEW
The FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship will get underway at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium from Wednesday.
The 2023 edition of the six-team tournament will see Italy’s Sir Sicoma Perugia try and defend the title it won on debut. Challenging the Italians will be Turkey’s Halkbank Spor Kulubu, Brazil’s Sada Cruzeiro Volei and Itambe Minas, Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds and India’s Ahmedabad Defenders.
Sir Sicoma and Halkbank qualified through the 2022-2023 CEV Champions League, while the two Brazilian teams earned their spots by ranking first and second in the South American Men’s Club Championship.
The Sunbirds sealed their spot after winning the Asian Men’s Club Championship while the Defenders earned the right to represent hosts India after having won the 2023 Prime Volleyball League earlier this year.
When and where to watch the FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship 2023 in India?
“It’s a great opportunity for Indian players to play against some of the best in the world,” said Defenders’ Srajan Shetty on competition eve. “It will be an experience that we won’t get anywhere in India. I can learn a lot.”
ALSO READ: Adaptability is the name of the game for Ahmedabad Defenders coach S Dakshinamoorthy
Sir Sicoma’s captain Wilfredo Leon said his team was all pumped up. “We have come here with a lot of ambitions and positive energy to keep the gold,” he said. “But we will have to see if other teams will allow it.”
The five-day event, which will culminate with Sunday’s final, will have two pools of three teams each competing in the round-robin format. The best two sides from each pool will advance to the semifinals.
SCHEDULE
Dec 6
Halkbank SK vs Suntory Sunbirds
Ahmedabad Defenders vs Itambe Minas
Dec 7
Sada Cruzeiro Volei vs Suntory Sunbirds
Sir Sicoma Perugia vs Itambe Minas
Dec 8
Halkbank SK vs Sada Cruzeiro Volei
Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia
Dec 9
Semifinal 1
Semifinal 2
Dec 10
Third place match
Final
