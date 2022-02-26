PVL CEO Bhattacharjya: Cannot afford to see best players to sit and watch Asian Games on tv

Rupay Prime Volleyball League CEO Joy Bhattacharjya said they would take up the cause of the players who featured in the PVL if they were ignored for the selection of the Indian team for the Asian Games to be held later this year.

“The players knew the truth. Why to hold selection trials (the VFI stated that only those who played in the Cuttack Senior nationals which clashed with the PVL would be considered for selection) five months before the Asiad,” Bhattacharya questioned.

“The Cuttack Nationals are not a certified event. Even the certificates there won’t fetch any promotions for the players. Players should not be told lies. I am sure there will be more trials,” he said.

“And, we will challenge if the players (from the PVL) are not selected. Let those picked in the Nationals to play against the cream of PVL. India cannot afford to see the best of PVL players to sit and watch the Asian Games on tv,” Bhattacharjya said.

“We will take up the issue as and when it arises. We will stand by the PVL players,” he assured.

On the PVL, the CEO said he was happy and humbled with the super success of the league. “We made sure that the player is the No.1 and the rest are all secondary,” he added.

“I must thank the players for giving their hearts out. It has been a top quality league with enthralling volleyball. It has been a long journey and now there is huge relief despite issues created by the Federation,” Bhattacharjya said.

“Volleyball is the winner and special thanks to all the teams’ owners for their special relationship with the PVL,” he said.

On Kerala Premier Volleyball League, the top official felt it would help more Indians to showcase their skills as many outstation players too would be featuring in it.