Aman wins gold in in Bolat Turlykhanov ranking series; Bajrang claims bronze

Aman won gold medal in the men's freestyle 57kg category in the Bolat Turylkhanov second ranking series wrestling tournament on Sunday.

In a field of five wrestlers, Aman beat all his opponents to top the chart and take the top honour.

Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia (65kg) lost to Uzbek Abbos Rakhmonov 5-3 in the quarterfinals but beat Kazakh Rifat Saibotalov 7-0 in the bronze medal match to ensure a podium finish.

Olympian Deepak Punia (92kg) withdrew from his bouts due to an injury.

Vishal Kaliraman (70kg) and Naveen (74kg) lost their respective bronze medal matches.