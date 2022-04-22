Asian Wrestling Championships: Anshu Malik wins silver in 57kg, bronze for Manisha in 62kg

Anshu Malik won silver in 57kg while Manisha clinched bronze in the 62kg women's freestyle categories at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Friday.

Defending champion Anshu won all three of her bouts by technical superiority on her way to the final but lost the gold medal match 0-4 via fall to Tsugumi Sakurai of Japan.

This is Anshu's third medal at the continental event. She had won a bronze in the 2020 edition at home before winning gold last year in Almaty.

Manisha beat Korea's Hanbit Lee 4-2 via fall in the bronze medal playoff.

