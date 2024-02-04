MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Wrestling Championships: Anshu defeats Sarita in 59kg final, Vinesh wins 55kg gold on return after knee surgery

Before Anshu’s travel to Japan and Sarita’s trip to the USA for training, the title clash assumed a lot of importance as both wrestlers are eyeing the 57kg spot in the upcoming Olympic qualifiers in April and May.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 19:09 IST , JAIPUR - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Anshu Malik won gold medal in the 59kg category at 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur on Sunday.
Anshu Malik won gold medal in the 59kg category at 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Anshu Malik won gold medal in the 59kg category at 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

The race for the women’s 57kg slot for the Olympic qualifiers gathered intensity with a fitter Anshu Malik avenging her Asian Games trials defeat to Worlds bronze medallist Sarita Mor in the women’s 59kg final in the National wrestling championships at the Railway Stadium here on Sunday.

Having recovered from a knee injury, Anshu, a World championships silver medallist in 57kg, staved off a strong challenge to beat Sarita Mor, a Worlds bronze medallist in 59kg, 8-3 in the final.

Before Anshu’s travel to Japan and Sarita’s trip to the USA for training, the title clash assumed a lot of importance as both wrestlers are eyeing the 57kg spot in the upcoming Olympic qualifiers in April and May.

Anshu, who was mostly out of action after the Asian championships in April, where she landed a bronze in 57kg, gave dominating performances – claiming two bouts with technical superiority and one by pinning her opponent – to reach the final.

Sarita, who missed out on the Goa National Games due to fever, won her opening bout ‘by fall’ and the next two by an identical 10-0 margin.

In the summit clash, Anshu led 2-0 before Sarita narrowed the margin to 2-1 at the break.

Anshu exhibited her swiftness to effect a takedown and followed it with two spectacular two-pointers to go 8-1 up early in the second period. When Sarita showed aggression, Anshu’s knee withstood the pressure and she defended well to emerge victorious.

Sakshi Malik awards the gold medal to Vinesh Phogat for winning the 55kg category at 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur on Sunday.
Sakshi Malik awards the gold medal to Vinesh Phogat for winning the 55kg category at 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

Sakshi Malik awards the gold medal to Vinesh Phogat for winning the 55kg category at 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

Double Worlds medallist Vinesh Phogat made a successful return to competition after a knee surgery to win the 55kg gold medal.

A cautious Vinesh, barring her 3-0 win over Lalita in the quarterfinal, recorded commanding wins to overcome a mental barrier.

The medallists
Women: 50kg: 1. Nirmala (Har), 2. Neelam (RSPB), 3. Sonia Choudhary (Raj), Anju (Goa); 53kg: 1. Ankush (RSPB), 2. Jyoti (Har), 3. Kavita Mali (Raj), Swati (Mah); 55kg: 1. Vinesh Phogat (RSPB), 2. Jyoti (MP), 3. Swati (UP), Tamanna (Har); 57kg: 1. Anju (RSPB), 2. Tapasya (Har), 3. Shilpa (Pud), Bhanu (UP); 59kg: 1. Anshu Malik (Har), 2. Sarita Mor (RSPB), 3. Deepti (Del), Anjali (Chd); 62kg: 1. Mansi Ahlawat (RSPB), 2. Sonika Kumari (HP), Savita (Har), Seema (Pun); 65kg: 1. Sonali (Mah), 2. Diksha Malik (Pud), 3. Bhateri (SSCB), Priyanka (Guj); 68kg: 1. Nisha Dahiya (RSPB), 2. Radhika (Har), 3. Priyanka (SSCB), Annu (Guj); 72kg: 1. Jyoti (Har), Nikki (RSPB), 3. Jashanbir Kaur (SSCB), Priyanka (Guj); 76kg: 1. Reetika (SSCB), 2. Sunena (Har), 3. Manju (Goa), Harshita (Ukd).

Related stories

Related Topics

Vinesh Phoghat /

Anshu Malik /

Sarita Mor

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Wrestling Championships: Anshu defeats Sarita in 59kg final, Vinesh wins 55kg gold on return after knee surgery
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Indian sports news wrap, February 4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, Season 10: Bengaluru Bulls takes on U Mumba; Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas later
    Team Sportstar
  4. IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC climbs back to top of table with convincing win
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTA Mumbai Open: Ankita Raina recalls the confidence she gained by advancing to quarterfinals of 2017 edition
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. National Wrestling Championships: Anshu defeats Sarita in 59kg final, Vinesh wins 55kg gold on return after knee surgery
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. National Wrestling Championships: Sunil thumps Manoj to claim the 87kg Greco Roman crown
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Vinesh elated to return to competitive wrestling after nearly 16 months
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Sports Ministry does not want the wrestlers to suffer, says WFI secretary
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Top wrestlers reach Jaipur for IOA-appointed ad hoc panel’s national championships
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Wrestling Championships: Anshu defeats Sarita in 59kg final, Vinesh wins 55kg gold on return after knee surgery
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Indian sports news wrap, February 4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, Season 10: Bengaluru Bulls takes on U Mumba; Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas later
    Team Sportstar
  4. IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC climbs back to top of table with convincing win
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTA Mumbai Open: Ankita Raina recalls the confidence she gained by advancing to quarterfinals of 2017 edition
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment