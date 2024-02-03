National Wrestling Championships: Sunil thumps Manoj to claim the 87kg Greco Roman crown

Asian Games bronze medallist Sunil Kumar steamrolled Manoj Kumar to post a 9-1 win and claim the 87kg crown in the Greco Roman competitions on the opening day of the National Wrestling Championships at the Railway Stadium on Saturday.

Asserting his class, Sunil, a former Asian champion, used his impressive power and firm grip to push Manoj out and draw first blood.

Manoj drew level because of Sunil’s passivity. Nevertheless, Sunil regained the lead by pushing Manoj out and then rolling him over to take the gold.

Gyanender overcame a late charge from former World cadet champion Suraj to record a narrow 3-2 win in the 60kg final.

Gyanender rode on a takedown to lead 3-0 after the first period. Suraj used the referral system well to deny Gyanender a further two-point advantage and narrow the gap to 3-2.

Gyanender staved off a strong challenge from Suraj in the final minute to emerge as the champion.