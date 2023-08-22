MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MOC clears Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia to train abroad

The duo has submitted the requisite documents and have been asked by Sports Authority of India (SAI) to provide travel dates to Kyrgyzstan.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 21:30 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bajrang Punia gave a medical fitness assessment conducted by SAI on Monday.
Bajrang Punia gave a medical fitness assessment conducted by SAI on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bajrang Punia gave a medical fitness assessment conducted by SAI on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved leading wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia’s proposals to train abroad after getting their fitness certificates.

Bajrang had given a proposal for a 39-day training stint along with his coach, strength and conditioning expert, physio and sparring partner in Kyrgyzstan. Deepak’s proposal was for a 35-day training stint in Russia.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) was not happy with the duo’s decision to skip the upcoming World championships trials.

The MOC, on August 18, gave “in-principle approval to both Bajrang and Deepak’s proposals subject to providing a fitness certificate before going abroad along with a justifiable reason for not participating in senior World championship trials,” said a statement on Tuesday.

“Following this, Bajrang, on August 19, gave his reasons for not participating in the trials. Additionally, a medical fitness assessment was conducted by the SAI on August 21 at Sonepat where he was declared fit to play/train.

“Deepak also submitted his response and medical certificate on August 22.”

The SAI has decided to book first available flights to help the two wrestlers leave for their foreign training.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bajrang Punia /

Deepak Punia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Four Live Updates: Jyothi Yarraji in 100m hurdles heats, Krishan Kumar in action in men’s 800m
    Team Sportstar
  2. MOC clears Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia to train abroad
    Team Sportstar
  3. BWF World Championships 2023: Sindhu out, Lakshya Sen through to third round
    PTI
  4. Sportstar Open and MGC partnership has been win-win: MGC golf captain P. S. Jagdish
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. MBSG 3 - 1 ALD, Highlights, AFC Cup Playoff: Mohun Bagan secures AFC cup group stage place with win over Abahani Dhaka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. MOC clears Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia to train abroad
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAI wants Bajrang Punia to attend Worlds trials or give fitness certificate
    PTI
  3. Antim Panghal determined to shine in Asian Games, World Championships
    PTI
  4. Wrestling U20 World Championship: Sumit reaches final, Deepak Punia wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wrestling U20 World Championship: Panghal creates history by defending 53kg title, Reena grabs bronze
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Four Live Updates: Jyothi Yarraji in 100m hurdles heats, Krishan Kumar in action in men’s 800m
    Team Sportstar
  2. MOC clears Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia to train abroad
    Team Sportstar
  3. BWF World Championships 2023: Sindhu out, Lakshya Sen through to third round
    PTI
  4. Sportstar Open and MGC partnership has been win-win: MGC golf captain P. S. Jagdish
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. MBSG 3 - 1 ALD, Highlights, AFC Cup Playoff: Mohun Bagan secures AFC cup group stage place with win over Abahani Dhaka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment