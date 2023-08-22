MOC clears Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia to train abroad

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved leading wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia’s proposals to train abroad after getting their fitness certificates.

Bajrang had given a proposal for a 39-day training stint along with his coach, strength and conditioning expert, physio and sparring partner in Kyrgyzstan. Deepak’s proposal was for a 35-day training stint in Russia.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) was not happy with the duo’s decision to skip the upcoming World championships trials.

The MOC, on August 18, gave “in-principle approval to both Bajrang and Deepak’s proposals subject to providing a fitness certificate before going abroad along with a justifiable reason for not participating in senior World championship trials,” said a statement on Tuesday.

“Following this, Bajrang, on August 19, gave his reasons for not participating in the trials. Additionally, a medical fitness assessment was conducted by the SAI on August 21 at Sonepat where he was declared fit to play/train.

“Deepak also submitted his response and medical certificate on August 22.”

The SAI has decided to book first available flights to help the two wrestlers leave for their foreign training.