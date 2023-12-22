MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in protest as close associate of Brij Bhushan wins WFI election

Sanjay Singh was elected president of the Wrestling Federation of India after the election results were declared on Thursday.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 17:48 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Bajrang Punia poses with his Asian Games gold medal.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Bajrang Punia poses with his Asian Games gold medal. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Bajrang Punia poses with his Asian Games gold medal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Olympic medallist grappler Bajrang Punia on Friday decided to return the Padma Shri award in protest over the election of Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist, as the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

“I am returning my Padma Shri award to the Prime Minister. This is just my letter to say. This is my statement,” read a post shared by the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist wrestler on X, formerly Twitter.

On Thursday, Sanjay was elected as the president of the WFI after the panel led by the close aide of Brij Bhushan won 13 of the 15 posts.

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat addressed a press conference after Sanjay’s election in which Sakshi, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, announced that she would quit the sport as a mark of protest.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bajrang wrote: “Dear PM Ji, hope your health is well. You must be busy in many work but I am writing this to draw your attention to the wrestlers of the country.

Also read | Sakshi quits wrestling as close associate of Brij Bhushan becomes new WFI president

“You must be aware that the women wrestlers of the country started a protest in January this year against Brij Bhushan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment. I too joined their protest. The protest stopped after the government promised strong action.” Expressing his disappointment, the star wrestler added, “But there was no FIR against Brij Bhushan even after three months. We again took to the streets in April so that the police at least file an FIR against him.

“There were 19 complainants in January but the number came down to 7 by April. This means Brij Bhushan exerted his influence on 12 women wrestlers.” Bajrang was stopped at the Kartavya Path by Delhi Police officials when he tried to reach the Parliament to meet PM Modi and hand over his letter in protest against Sanjay Singh’s election.

“No, I don’t have any permission. If you can please forward this letter to the PM’s because I can’t go inside. I am not protesting nor being aggressive,” Bajrang said while being stopped by Delhi Police officials.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bajrang Punia /

Wrestling Federation of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, Day 3 Women’s Test: AUS 71/2 vs IND; Perry, McGrath aim to rebuild after Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in protest as close associate of Brij Bhushan wins WFI election
    PTI
  3. India U-19 to participate in tri-series involving South Africa and Afghanistan ahead of World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan’s injury woes continue with spinner Noman Ali out for remainder of Australia series
    PTI
  5. ENG vs WI: It’s important to learn and not make the same mistakes, says Buttler
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in protest as close associate of Brij Bhushan wins WFI election
    PTI
  2. WFI polls: National camps set to resume with new federation in place
    PTI
  3. Brij Bhushan like a brother, says new WFI chief Sanjay Singh
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Sakshi quits wrestling as close associate of Brij Bhushan becomes new WFI president
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Sakshi Malik announces retirement from wrestling
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, Day 3 Women’s Test: AUS 71/2 vs IND; Perry, McGrath aim to rebuild after Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in protest as close associate of Brij Bhushan wins WFI election
    PTI
  3. India U-19 to participate in tri-series involving South Africa and Afghanistan ahead of World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan’s injury woes continue with spinner Noman Ali out for remainder of Australia series
    PTI
  5. ENG vs WI: It’s important to learn and not make the same mistakes, says Buttler
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment