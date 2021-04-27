More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Bajrang Punia returns to social media to help India fight COVID-19 crisis Before the Asian championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in mid-April, Bajrang suspended his social media accounts to focus on the upcoming Olympics. Team Sportstar 27 April, 2021 12:41 IST Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia. - AP Team Sportstar 27 April, 2021 12:41 IST Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia restarted his social media accounts on Tuesday after a brief suspension. Before the Asian championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in mid-April, Bajrang suspended his social media accounts to focus on the upcoming Olympics. Morgan: Premier League, Bundesliga displayed sports can continue amid lockdown "To focus on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, I had quit social media. However, with India suffering from rise in COVID-19 cases, I am going to use social media," Bajrang said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/Wh636FZ3cZ— Bajrang Punia @BajrangPunia) April 27, 2021 "Whatever I am today, it is because of the people of my country. As a sportsman if I am not able to help then there is no value of me being a sportsman. In these difficult times, I am ready to offer any kind of help," the statement further read. Following a long pandemic-induced break, Bajrang trained in the USA for two months and then returned to competition at the Matteo Pellicone event in Rome, where he won a gold medal earlier in March. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.