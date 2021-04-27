Bajrang Punia returns to social media to help India fight COVID-19 crisis

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia restarted his social media accounts on Tuesday after a brief suspension.

Before the Asian championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in mid-April, Bajrang suspended his social media accounts to focus on the upcoming Olympics.

"To focus on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, I had quit social media. However, with India suffering from rise in COVID-19 cases, I am going to use social media," Bajrang said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

"Whatever I am today, it is because of the people of my country. As a sportsman if I am not able to help then there is no value of me being a sportsman. In these difficult times, I am ready to offer any kind of help," the statement further read.

Following a long pandemic-induced break, Bajrang trained in the USA for two months and then returned to competition at the Matteo Pellicone event in Rome, where he won a gold medal earlier in March.