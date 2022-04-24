Asian Wrestling Championships: Deepak Punia to fight for gold

India's Deepak Punia will fight for 86kg men's freestyle gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Sunday.

Deepak made it to the finals without dropping a single point. He beat Mostafavi Alanjagh of Iran 6-0 in his quarterfinal clash. He then assured himself of first medal at the continental event with a 5-0 win over Korea's Gwanuk Kim in the semis.

In the summit clash, Deepak will be up against Kazakhstan's Azamat Dauletbekov.

In the 61kg category, Mangal Kadyan won his qualification bout before losing the quarterfinal. The Japanese wrestler who defeated Mangal made it to the final opening the repechage route for the Indian.

Mangal made it to the bronze medal playoff by defeating Kuwait's Almohaini 10-0 in the repechage round. However, Mangal lost the medal bout in heartbreaking fashion as his Kyrgyz opponent Ulukbek Zholdobeshkov scoring a two-point move in the final few seconds to win 6-4.

Later in the day, Viky will fight for bronze in 92kg category.