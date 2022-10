World junior champion Harshada Garud claimed the women's 45kg bronze medal in the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Manama, Bahrain, on Saturday.

Harshada lifted 68kg in snatch and 84kg in clean and jerk to aggregate 152kg. She was tied on the total with Philippines' Rose Ramos but won the medal as she had a better snatch performance. Rose lifted 67kg.

Khong My Phuong of Vietnam took the gold (78kg, 88kg, 166kg) and S. Nafisatul Hariroh of Indonesia secured the silver (71kg, 91kg, 162kg).