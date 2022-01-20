Jitender Yadav set to coach Indian women's wrestling team

After working with junior teams on international assignments, Indian Air Force coach Jitender Yadav will now be the chief coach of the Indian women's wrestling team. He will take over from Kuldeep Malik.

The 48-year-old has also worked as a coach with three Pro Wrestling League (PWL) teams, and he feels that experience will be beneficial in his new role. “I have worked with Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda and Ritu Phogat at the PWL. I know how to work with prominent wrestlers. They will undergo individual and group training as per their need,” Yadav told Sportstar on Wednesday.

Yadav said he would look to maintain discipline at the National camp. “One of the main reasons why we did not do well in the (Tokyo) Olympics was (the lack of) discipline. If there is discipline, performance will come.”

Yadav stressed on careful selection of overseas training venues. “Suppose if we camp in the USA, China or Japan, where women’s wrestling is better, we can gain from that experience. What’s the use of going to a country where the standard is not so good? I have already had a word on this with the federation top brass.”

From his experience of officiating as an international referee and judge, Yadav said mat-side support to the wrestlers during bouts would be important. “I can read the body language of a referee and know why he has given a particular decision. A coach should be prompt to seek a video referral to either get a deserving point or give some rest to his wrestler (as a tactical move),” said Yadav.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has also replaced Rajeev Tomar and Anil Maan, who worked with the men's freestyle team, with Army man Balwant and Railways’ Sujeet Maan.

“The WFI has rested Kuldeep Malik. Rajeev and Anil wanted to spend some time with their families after working at the National camp,” said WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.