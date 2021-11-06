U-23 Wrestling World Championship: India wins three more medals

India's Radhika defeated the 2019 European senior silver medallist Aurora Campagna of Italy 6-4 in the bronze medal match of the women's 62kg category at the U-23 Wrestling World Championship in Belgrade on Friday.

In the women's 65kg event, Nisha Dahiya pinned Elma Zeidlere of Latvia 10-0, winning by technical superiority during the first round of the bronze medal match.

Shivani Pawar settles for silver in U-23 Worlds; Anju wins bronze

India's third medal for the day came when Divya Kakran defeated Kayla Marano of USA 6-2 to win bronze in the women's 72kg category.

Earlier, Shivani Pawar lost the U-23 Worlds final to Emily Shilson of USA in the 50kg division bout and Anju defeated Canada's Virginie Gascon 17-6 on technical superiority to win bronze in the 55kg category.

Currently, India has a total of five medals including one silver and four bronze.