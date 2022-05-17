Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang, Deepak earn Indian wrestling CWG berths

Olympics medalists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia and Olympian Deepak Punia were the leading wrestlers who won the selection trials to make it to the Indian men’s wrestling squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

In the trials held in Delhi on Tuesday, Ravi defeated Vijay Patil and Aman (10-0 in the final) to take the 57kg slot.

Bajrang beat Sujeet and Vishal (2-1 in the final) in low-scoring bouts to stake his claim in 65kg.

Deepak Punia got the better of Vicky and Sanjeet (6-0 in the final) for the 86kg spot.

Naveen got past formidable opponents such as Jitender Kumar and Sagar Jaglan before beating Asian silver medallist Gourav Baliyan, who ousted former Worlds medallist Narsingh Yadav in the semifinals, 12-2 in the final to book his place in 74kg.

World junior bronze medallist Deepak upset Commonwealth Games and Asian medallist Satyawart Kadian 5-2 in the semifinals and Sahil 10-0 in the final to win the 97kg trials.

Mohit Grewal rallied to beat Satyender Malik 3-3 on criteria in the 125kg final.

According to an eye witness, an angry Satyender assaulted referee Jagbir Singh following a contentious decision on a video challenge. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) called the police and lodged an FIR.

WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said Satyender was handed a life ban for his conduct.

The squad: 57kg: Ravi Kumar Dahiya; 65kg: Bajrang Punia; 74kg: Naveen; 86kg: Deepak Punia; 97lg: Deepak; 125kg: Mohit Grewal.