SAI decides not to extend contract of wrestling coach Temo Kazarashvili

The Sports Authority of India has decided not to extend the contract of India's foreign wrestling coach Temo Kazarashvili. The tenure of Kazarashvili's contract ran until the conclusion of the Olympics, meaning he will not continue as coach beyond the Games.

The decision by SAI was taken following a recommendation from the Wrestling Federation of India after no Indian Greco-Roman grappler secured Olympic Games qualification.

Eight Indian freestyle wrestlers have booked their berth for the Games.

Kazarashvili, who belongs to Georgia, was appointed by SAI as coach in February, 2019.

More to follow...