MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I won’t return to competitive wrestling: Sakshi Malik

The 31-year-old Malik had announced retirement in December last year after Sharan Singh’s close aide Sanjay Singh was elected president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in a tearful press conference.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 17:57 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Malik (in pic), Olympic-bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting for months, demanding Sharan Singh’s removal and arrest.
Malik (in pic), Olympic-bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting for months, demanding Sharan Singh’s removal and arrest. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP
infoIcon

Malik (in pic), Olympic-bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting for months, demanding Sharan Singh’s removal and arrest. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Olympic bronze-winning grappler Sakshi Malik on Monday ruled out a return to competitive wrestling, saying the long-standing protest against former national federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment has left her mentally tormented.

The 31-year-old Malik had announced retirement in December last year after Sharan Singh’s close aide Sanjay Singh was elected president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in a tearful press conference.

She, Olympic-bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting for months, demanding Sharan Singh’s removal and arrest.

“It’s been more than a year, there is so much mental pressure, and we have been trying to fight in every possible way to make this protest a success, so I’ll not be able to continue wrestling,” Malik said in a panel discussion on the impact of the #MeToo movement in India.

ALSO READ: National camp for senior wrestlers to begin after trials, Delhi a likely venue due to farmers protests

“I got (Olympic) bronze for India, and I want my juniors to get silver and gold. I would love to see each and every girl in India pursuing her dreams,” she added.

Mailk, Punia and Phogat have continued protesting against Sharan Singh even after his removal as WFI head.

They have alleged that the new federation president is merely a figurehead and Sharan Singh is calling the shots.

Her refusal to come out of retirement rules Malik out of this month’s national trials for the Olympic qualifiers. Punia has already withdrawn, saying he would not participate in any event organised by the Sanjay Singh-led WFI.

The WFI was recently granted a reprieve when the provisional suspension on it was lifted by United World Wrestling (UWW) on the condition that the protesting wrestlers would be invited to all trials and there would be no discrimination.

“Many people have told me to continue, but I don’t want to wrestle among people like Brij Bhushan. It feels bad when you see him walking around freely. It seems he is still in control,” she said.

ALSO READ: Bajrang refuses to appear in selection trials under WFI, moves court against selection competition

“I have not just heard about these incidents. I have personally experienced the harassment. I have given up wrestling, but youngsters are hoping that our movement will boot out people like Brij Bhushan. We have done everything we could.

“I am once again pleading with the government to ensure that people related to him are not allowed into wrestling’s administration. I will always stay positive, and I am hoping for a positive outcome,” she added.

Related Topics

Sakshi Malik /

Bajrang Punia /

Vinesh Phogat /

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UP-W vs RCB-W live score, WPL 2024: Can RCB finish home leg on a winning note against UP Warriorz?
    Team Sportstar
  2. I won’t return to competitive wrestling: Sakshi Malik
    PTI
  3. Former German FA bosses go on trial over 2006 World Cup payment
    Reuters
  4. Coach Mohammed Siyadatullah Siddiqui quits Gopi Chand Academy, to join Oregon Badminton Academy in US
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Indian men and women Table Tennis teams qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. I won’t return to competitive wrestling: Sakshi Malik
    PTI
  2. Bajrang refuses to appear in selection trials under WFI, moves court against selection competition
    PTI
  3. National camp for senior wrestlers to begin after trials, Delhi a likely venue due to farmers protests
    PTI
  4. Bajrang, Vinesh, retired Sakshi invited by WFI to appear for national trials
    PTI
  5. WFI says wrestling trials for Asian Championships and Olympic qualifier will be held on March 10, 11
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UP-W vs RCB-W live score, WPL 2024: Can RCB finish home leg on a winning note against UP Warriorz?
    Team Sportstar
  2. I won’t return to competitive wrestling: Sakshi Malik
    PTI
  3. Former German FA bosses go on trial over 2006 World Cup payment
    Reuters
  4. Coach Mohammed Siyadatullah Siddiqui quits Gopi Chand Academy, to join Oregon Badminton Academy in US
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Indian men and women Table Tennis teams qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment