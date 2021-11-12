Wrestling

Sarita Mor wins 59kg gold at Senior Wrestling Nationals

A tactically superior Sarita Mor bagged the 59kg title with a commanding victory over comeback-girl Geeta Phogat at the National Wrestling Championship.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Gonda, Uttar Pradesh 12 November, 2021 18:38 IST
Sarita Mor

Sarita Mor bagged the 59kg title at the National Wrestling Championship.   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

World championships bronze medallist Sarita Mor defeated former Commonwealth Games champion Geeta Phogat in the final to win the women’s 59kg title at the National wrestling championships on Friday.

Two-time Asian champion Sarita recorded an 8-0 win over 32-year-old Geeta, who made a comeback after the birth of her son in 2019, to assert her supremacy.

Geeta’s younger sister Sangeeta, the wife of Bajrang Punia, beat Manisha 2-0 in the semifinals and Ritu Rani 10-0 in the final on her way to claiming the 62kg crown.

Manisha had beaten Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

World under-23 medallist Shivani Pawar, who beat Olympian Seema Bisla in the semifinal, won the 50kg gold.

The medallists:

Men: Freestyle:

61kg: Gold: Mangal (SSCB), Silver: Ankit (Har), Bronze: Ravinder (SSCB), Akash (Pun); 70kg: Gold: Vishal Kaliraman (RSPB), Silver: Naveen (Har), Bronze: Naveen (SSCB), Saurav (Del); 86kg: Gold: Sandeep Mann (Pun), Silver: Manjeet (SSCB), Bronze: Pawan (SSCB), Vetal (Mah); 97kg: Gold: Satyawart Kadian (RSPB), Silver: Harshwardhan (Mah), Bronze: Karandeep (RSPB), Deepak (Har).

Women:

50kg: Gold: Shivani Pawar (MP), Silver: Simran (Del), Bronze: Mamta (Del), Seema Bisla (Har); 53kg: Gold: Pooja Gahlot (Del), Silver: Swati (Mah), Bronze: Shivani (Raj), Ankush (Har); 55kg: Gold: Anju (Har), Silver: Bhavika (Guj), Bronze: Raman (MP), Indu Tomar (UP); 57kg: Gold: Manshi (Har), Silver: Neetu (Chd), Bronze: Archna (UP), Sonali (Mah); 59kg: Gold: Sarita Mor (RSPB), Silver: Geeta Phogat (Har), Bronze: Bhagyashree (Mah), Pooja (Har); 62kg: Gold: Sangeeta Phogat (Har), Silver: Ritu Rani (Del), Bronze: Shrusti (Mah), Manisha (Har); 68kg: Gold: Ritu Malik (RSPB), Silver: Naina (Har), Bronze: Anita (Har), Nikki (RSPB); 72kg: Gold: Pinki (RSPB), Silver: Kulwinder (Pun), Bronze: Anuradha (Ukd), Divya Kakran (RSPB).

