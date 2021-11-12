More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Sarita Mor wins 59kg gold at Senior Wrestling Nationals A tactically superior Sarita Mor bagged the 59kg title with a commanding victory over comeback-girl Geeta Phogat at the National Wrestling Championship. Team Sportstar Gonda, Uttar Pradesh 12 November, 2021 18:38 IST Sarita Mor bagged the 59kg title at the National Wrestling Championship. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Gonda, Uttar Pradesh 12 November, 2021 18:38 IST World championships bronze medallist Sarita Mor defeated former Commonwealth Games champion Geeta Phogat in the final to win the women’s 59kg title at the National wrestling championships on Friday.Two-time Asian champion Sarita recorded an 8-0 win over 32-year-old Geeta, who made a comeback after the birth of her son in 2019, to assert her supremacy. National Wrestling C'Ships: Perfect ending for Nisha Dahiya as she emerges champion after 'murder story' WFI allows JSW to sign Indian wrestlers Geeta’s younger sister Sangeeta, the wife of Bajrang Punia, beat Manisha 2-0 in the semifinals and Ritu Rani 10-0 in the final on her way to claiming the 62kg crown.Manisha had beaten Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 6-1 in the quarterfinals.World under-23 medallist Shivani Pawar, who beat Olympian Seema Bisla in the semifinal, won the 50kg gold.The medallists:Men: Freestyle:61kg: Gold: Mangal (SSCB), Silver: Ankit (Har), Bronze: Ravinder (SSCB), Akash (Pun); 70kg: Gold: Vishal Kaliraman (RSPB), Silver: Naveen (Har), Bronze: Naveen (SSCB), Saurav (Del); 86kg: Gold: Sandeep Mann (Pun), Silver: Manjeet (SSCB), Bronze: Pawan (SSCB), Vetal (Mah); 97kg: Gold: Satyawart Kadian (RSPB), Silver: Harshwardhan (Mah), Bronze: Karandeep (RSPB), Deepak (Har).Women:50kg: Gold: Shivani Pawar (MP), Silver: Simran (Del), Bronze: Mamta (Del), Seema Bisla (Har); 53kg: Gold: Pooja Gahlot (Del), Silver: Swati (Mah), Bronze: Shivani (Raj), Ankush (Har); 55kg: Gold: Anju (Har), Silver: Bhavika (Guj), Bronze: Raman (MP), Indu Tomar (UP); 57kg: Gold: Manshi (Har), Silver: Neetu (Chd), Bronze: Archna (UP), Sonali (Mah); 59kg: Gold: Sarita Mor (RSPB), Silver: Geeta Phogat (Har), Bronze: Bhagyashree (Mah), Pooja (Har); 62kg: Gold: Sangeeta Phogat (Har), Silver: Ritu Rani (Del), Bronze: Shrusti (Mah), Manisha (Har); 68kg: Gold: Ritu Malik (RSPB), Silver: Naina (Har), Bronze: Anita (Har), Nikki (RSPB); 72kg: Gold: Pinki (RSPB), Silver: Kulwinder (Pun), Bronze: Anuradha (Ukd), Divya Kakran (RSPB). Read more stories on Wrestling. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :