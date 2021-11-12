Sarita Mor wins 59kg gold at Senior Wrestling Nationals

World championships bronze medallist Sarita Mor defeated former Commonwealth Games champion Geeta Phogat in the final to win the women’s 59kg title at the National wrestling championships on Friday.

Two-time Asian champion Sarita recorded an 8-0 win over 32-year-old Geeta, who made a comeback after the birth of her son in 2019, to assert her supremacy.

Geeta’s younger sister Sangeeta, the wife of Bajrang Punia, beat Manisha 2-0 in the semifinals and Ritu Rani 10-0 in the final on her way to claiming the 62kg crown.

Manisha had beaten Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

World under-23 medallist Shivani Pawar, who beat Olympian Seema Bisla in the semifinal, won the 50kg gold.