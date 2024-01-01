Wrestling senior national camps to commence on February 9

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed an ad-hoc committee to run the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has announced the dates for the National camp in the run-up to the Paris Olympics.

The panel, which was formed after the ‘suspension’ of the newly-elected WFI, said the National camp would be held after the National championships to be held in Jaipur from January 3 to 5.

READ | We do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals: Sanjay Singh

The dates for the National championships had been announced before the elections, but the newly-elected WFI changed the venue and dates. Now, the ad-hoc panel has confirmed that the National event will be held as per the earlier schedule.

Following the conclusion of the National championships, the men’s camp (including Greco Roman and freestyle) will be organised at the SAI centre in Sonepat, while the women’s camp will be held at NIS, Patiala. Wrestlers selected from the National championships will be part of the camp.

Scheduled to commence on February 9, the camp will go on until the Paris Olympics. The first target of the camp will be to prepare the wrestlers for the Olympic qualifiers -- the Asian Qualification Tournament to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 19 to 21 and the World Qualification Tournament to be held in Istanbul, Turkey, from May 9 to 12.

The camp will also prepare the athletes for the Asian championships slated to take place in Bishkek from April 11 to 16.