We do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals: Sanjay Singh

Three days after the WFI held its polls, the ministry suspended the sports body citing several violations of rules, following which the IOA formed a three-member panel to manage the day-to-day affairs of the body.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 19:04 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Sanjay Singh, who was elected as the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, speaks to the media regarding the suspension of the newly elected body in New Delhi.
FILE PHOTO: Sanjay Singh, who was elected as the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, speaks to the media regarding the suspension of the newly elected body in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI
FILE PHOTO: Sanjay Singh, who was elected as the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, speaks to the media regarding the suspension of the newly elected body in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Indian wrestling teetered on the edge of a deeper crisis with Sanjay Singh, President of the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), on Monday, declaring that it will soon organise the national championships and insisting that it neither recognises the suspension of its newly-elected body by Sports Ministry nor the ad-hoc panel.

Three days after the WFI held its polls, the ministry suspended the sports body citing several violations of rules on December 24.

RELATED: IOA forms three-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended WFI

On the request of the government, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) then formed a three-member panel, headed by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, to manage the day-to-day affairs of the body.

The other members of the committee are former hockey player M M Somaya and ex-shuttler Manjusha Kanwar.

The ad-hoc panel announced that it will host the senior national championships in Jaipur from February 2-5.

Sanjay, though, remained combative and said it will not co-operate with the ad-hoc panel and will organise the Nationals.

“We got elected democratically. The Returning Officer had signed the papers, how do they ignore that. We do not recognise this ad-hoc panel,” Sanjay told PTI.

Asked how it will organise the Nationals, he said, “We do not recognise this suspension. The WFI is working smoothly, we are on the job.”

“How will they (ad-hoc panel) organise Nationals if our state associations will not send the teams. We will organise our National Championship soon. We are soon calling the Executive Committee meeting. The notice of the EC meeting will be sent in a day or two and we will have the Nationals organised before they do it.”

If the WFI goes on to organise its own Nationals the crisis will take a turn for the worst.

ALSO | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“We had sent our explanation to the ministry that we have not flouted any rules. We are still awaiting a reply. We will wait for a day or two. If they do not want to engage with us, we are not also not interested then. Our federation does not recognise this suspension.”

Indian wrestling has witnessed unprecedented power struggle in the last one year. In protest against Sanjay, who is a close aide of sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, becoming WFI president Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri and Vinesh Phogat returned her Arjuna Award and Khel Ratna.

Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from wrestling a day Sanjay won the WFI President’s election.

