Vinesh, Anshu claim maiden gold medals at Asian wrestling championships

Dominating the proceedings in a depleted field, Olympic-bound wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik won their maiden Asian Championship titles after comfortable triumphs in their respective summit clashes here on Friday.

There was no stopping Vinesh in the absence of the Chinese and Japanese rivals as she cruised to the title without losing a point in the 53kg category.

Vinesh has notched up seven podium finishes at the Asian meet over the years, including three silver medals before this edition.

Nineteen-year-old Anshu, who bagged the Tokyo Games quota here a few days ago, was impressive yet again as she underlined her progress in the senior circuit with another confident performance in the 57kg.

She won her final 3-0 and was rarely challenged by her Mongolian opponent Battsetseg Altantsetseg, except for a double-leg attack initially in the bout.

Earlier in the day, Vinesh won by technical superiority against Mongolia's Otgonjargal Ganbaatar and Taipei's Meng Hsuan Hsieh while an injured Hyunyoung Oh from Korea did not turn up for the semifinal.

Vinesh, who had won a bronze in the Delhi edition of the Continental championship last year, moved 6-0 up in the final and finished the bout in style by pinning her rival in the first period itself.

Anshu won her first two bouts by technical superiority against Uzbekistan's Sevara Eshmuratova and Kyrgyzstan's Nazira Marsbek Kyzy to reach the semifinal. Her quick moves and tremendous energy had her rivals gasping for breath.

Up against Altantsetseg, she was leading 9-1 when the referee awarded a 'victory by caution' to the Indian. The Mongolian was cautioned thrice.

Sakshi Malik, who is competing in 65kg, also reached the final. The Rio Games bronze medallist won her first two bouts by technical superiority and was leading 3-0 against Hanbit Lee when the Korean suffered a knee injury and opted out of the contest. She will fight for gold against Mongolia's Bolortungalag Zorigt.

Divya Kakaran, competing in the 72kg category, defeated Korea's Sujin Park to be only the second Indian after Sarita Mor to win two gold medals at this meet. She had won gold in 68kg in the 2020 edition.

Earlier, she had stunned reigning Asian Champion Zhamila Bakbergenova from Kazakhstan 8-5 en route the final.