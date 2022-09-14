Vinesh Phogat (53kg) remained in the hunt for her second medal, and Nisha Dahiya (68kg) her first in the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Worlds bronze medallist Vinesh beat Kazakhstan’s Zhuldyz Eshimova ‘by fall’ and benefitted from Azerbaijan’s Leyla Gurbanov’s forfeiture (due to injury) in repechage rounds to set up a bronze medal match with Sweden’s Emma Malmgren.

World under-23 bronze medallist Nisha gave a series of fine performances to beat Lithuania’s Danute Domikaityte 11-0, Czech Republic’s Adela Hanzlickova 13-8 and Bulgaria’s Sofia Georgieva 11-0 and book a place in the semifinals. However, she lost to Ami Ishii of Japan 5-4 in the last four and would now fight for a bronze medal.

Mansi Ahlawat (59kg) defeated Ukrainian Solomiia Vynnyk 8-5 but lost to European silver medallist Jowita Wrzesien of Poland 5-3 in the quarterfinals.

Worlds bronze medallist Sarita Mor (57kg) went past Canadian Hannah Taylor 4-2 before losing to Polish Anhelina Lysak, a World under-23 champion in 59kg, ‘by fall.’

Reetika (72kg) went down fighting against Frenchwoman Kendra Dacher 6-2 in a first-round contest.