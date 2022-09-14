Wrestling

Vinesh Phogat wins, sets up World Championships bronze medal clash with Sweden’s Emma Malmgren

Worlds bronze medallist Vinesh beat Kazakhstan’s Zhuldyz Eshimova ‘by fall’ and benefitted from Azerbaijan’s Leyla Gurbanov’s forfeiture (due to injury) in repechage rounds.

Y. B. Sarangi
14 September, 2022 22:08 IST
India’s Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning against Sri Lanka’s Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don in women’s 53kg wrestling at the Coventry Arena on day nine of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Coventry, England, August 6, 2022.

India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning against Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don in women's 53kg wrestling at the Coventry Arena on day nine of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Coventry, England, August 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Vinesh Phogat (53kg) remained in the hunt for her second medal, and Nisha Dahiya (68kg) her first in the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Worlds bronze medallist Vinesh beat Kazakhstan’s Zhuldyz Eshimova ‘by fall’ and benefitted from Azerbaijan’s Leyla Gurbanov’s forfeiture (due to injury) in repechage rounds to set up a bronze medal match with Sweden’s Emma Malmgren.

World under-23 bronze medallist Nisha gave a series of fine performances to beat Lithuania’s Danute Domikaityte 11-0, Czech Republic’s Adela Hanzlickova 13-8 and Bulgaria’s Sofia Georgieva 11-0 and book a place in the semifinals. However, she lost to Ami Ishii of Japan 5-4 in the last four and would now fight for a bronze medal.

Wrestling World championships: Vinesh Phogat books place in 53kg repechage round

Mansi Ahlawat (59kg) defeated Ukrainian Solomiia Vynnyk 8-5 but lost to European silver medallist Jowita Wrzesien of Poland 5-3 in the quarterfinals.

Worlds bronze medallist Sarita Mor (57kg) went past Canadian Hannah Taylor 4-2 before losing to Polish Anhelina Lysak, a World under-23 champion in 59kg, ‘by fall.’

Reetika (72kg) went down fighting against Frenchwoman Kendra Dacher 6-2 in a first-round contest.

