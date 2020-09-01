Vinesh Phogat tests negative for COVID-19

India’s top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat said she has tested negative for coronavirus five days after a positive report forced her to miss the National Sports Awards ceremony where she was due to receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

The Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist said she would continue to be in isolation as a precautionary measure despite testing negative.

"I underwent a second COVID-19 test yesterday and am happy to report that I have received a negative result. While this is great news, I will be remaining in isolation as a precautionary measure. A big thank you to everyone for your prayers," she tweeted on Tuesday.

Phogat was among the five athletes chosen for the country’s highest sporting honour this year.