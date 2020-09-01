More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Vinesh Phogat tests negative for COVID-19 The Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist said she would continue to be in isolation as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for coronavirus. Team Sportstar 01 September, 2020 22:57 IST Vinesh Phogat missed the National Sports Awards virtual ceremony after testing positive for coronavirus last Friday. - AP Team Sportstar 01 September, 2020 22:57 IST India’s top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat said she has tested negative for coronavirus five days after a positive report forced her to miss the National Sports Awards ceremony where she was due to receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.The Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist said she would continue to be in isolation as a precautionary measure despite testing negative.READ | In a first, sportspersons receive national honours virtually"I underwent a second COVID-19 test yesterday and am happy to report that I have received a negative result. While this is great news, I will be remaining in isolation as a precautionary measure. A big thank you to everyone for your prayers," she tweeted on Tuesday. Phogat was among the five athletes chosen for the country’s highest sporting honour this year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.