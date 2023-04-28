Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Follow live updates from Supreme Court of India’s hearing of the plea filed by top wrestlers against the federation chief following allegations of sexual harassment.
The Hindu’s legal correspondent Krishnadas Rajagopal says that this plea is set to be heard in the post lunch session of the Supreme Court of India today.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud admitted the allegations were serious. “There are serious allegations contained in the petition at [the] behest of wrestlers who have represented India with regard to sexual harassment. Issue notice, returnable on Friday.” Chandrachud said.
The Supreme Court of India will on Friday hear a plea by top Indian wrestlers including for the registration of an FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.
The wrestlers who are currently protesting at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar moved the court after failing to convince Delhi Police to register an FIR on their April 21 complaint in which seven national and international medallists, including a minor, alleged sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP member of parliament from Kaiserganj.