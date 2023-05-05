Wrestling

Wrestlers’ protest: Two committees formed to discuss way ahead

A day after the Supreme Court closed their case against the Delhi Police, the protesting wrestlers seem to have come to terms with the initial setback and decided to move ahead in a more organised way

Uthra Ganesan
NEW DELHI 05 May, 2023 21:34 IST
NEW DELHI 05 May, 2023 21:34 IST
Wrestler Bajrang Punia during the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia during the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A day after the Supreme Court closed their case against the Delhi Police, the protesting wrestlers seem to have come to terms with the initial setback and decided to move ahead in a more organised way

A day after the Supreme Court closed their case against the Delhi Police, the protesting wrestlers seem to have come to terms with the initial setback and decided to move ahead in a more organised way.

“We have formed two committees to discuss the way forward. The first comprises 31 people from all organisations who are supporting us including the khap panchayats, farmer organisations, labour groups and student and women groups. The other is of nine which will decide on wrestling matters but none of the wrestlers sitting here are part of either. We will disclose more details tomorrow,” Bajrang Punia told media persons.

Also Read
Supreme Court decision to close proceedings not a setback, protest will continue: Wrestlers

Reiterating that the protest was for justice and not about any caste or political party, Bajrang said even BJP members were welcome. He added that the recording of statements of complainants by the police had been completed would next be recorded in front of a magistrate. Interestingly, BJP in alliance with the JJP is in power in Haryana and on Friday, state sports minister Anil Vij and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala threw their support behind the wrestlers. 

The protest is likely to intensify on Sunday with several khaps announcing they would gather at Jantar Mantar and hold a panchayat. “They did a panchayat yesterday too. Whatever they decide will be acceptable to us. If the society and the country asks us to vacate, we will leave.

Read more stories on Wrestling.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Vinesh Phogat: We didn’t win medals to be treated this way - Wrestlers clash with Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar

WATCH- Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Supreme Court order explained

WATCH- Vinesh Phogat: The fight is to save wrestling and Indian sports from people like Brij Bhushan; full press conference

Slide shows

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Sakshi's road to bronze medal

Sakshi Malik's day out

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us