Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Vinesh Phogat nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award

Vinesh Phogat has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award at the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

When Vinesh Phogat pinned Chamodya Maduravalage Don at Birmingham in the women’s 53kg event at the Commonwealth Games, she became the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at three successive events at the Games.

She would make more history a month later at the 2022 Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, winning a bronze medal in the women’s 53kg event.

In doing so, she became the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at the Wrestling World Championships, adding to the bronze she had won in 2019.

In 2022:

⦿ Won gold at CWG 2022; first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at three successive events at CWG.

Won gold at CWG 2022; first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at three successive events at CWG. ⦿ Won bronze at the 2022 Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade; first Indian woman to win multiple medal at the Wrestling World Championships.