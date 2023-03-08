ACES Awards

Annu Rani named Sportswoman of the Year in Track & Field at 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards

Rani became the first Indian woman to win a medal in javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games, clinching bronze in Birmingham.

Team Sportstar
08 March, 2023 16:17 IST
08 March, 2023 16:17 IST
Annu Rani of India poses on the podium after winning the bronze medal in Women’s javelin throw during the athletics competition in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Annu Rani of India poses on the podium after winning the bronze medal in Women’s javelin throw during the athletics competition in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. | Photo Credit: AP

Rani became the first Indian woman to win a medal in javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games, clinching bronze in Birmingham.

Annu Rani was named Sportswoman of the Year in Track & Field at the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on Monday

Rani became the first Indian woman to win a medal in javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games, clinching bronze in Birmingham. She had also made history earlier in the year when she reached the final of the Athletics World Championships for the second time in her career before finishing seventh in Oregon, USA.

Rani also improved her own National record with a throw of 63.82m at the Indian Open Javelin Throw competition in Jamshedpur.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2023 jury.

The event is supported by IDFC First Bank, Indian Oil, India Cements, United India, Ramaiah University, Experimenta Science Center GD Naidu Charity, Finolex Pipes, LIC, BPCL, Samsonite, Big Basket, Nippon Paint, CRICHQ, Wordswork, NewsX and Casagrand.

Read more stories on ACES Awards.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sportstar Aces Awards - Celebrating the best of a glorious year for Indian sports

Watch: Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 curtain-raiser | #SportstarGoD

W.V. Raman: The way things are, girls will see cricket as career option in future

Slide shows

In Pictures: Sportstar ACES Awards 2020

In pictures: Sportstar Aces Awards

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us