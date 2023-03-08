Annu Rani named Sportswoman of the Year in Track & Field at 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards

Annu Rani was named Sportswoman of the Year in Track & Field at the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on Monday

Rani became the first Indian woman to win a medal in javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games, clinching bronze in Birmingham. She had also made history earlier in the year when she reached the final of the Athletics World Championships for the second time in her career before finishing seventh in Oregon, USA.

Rani also improved her own National record with a throw of 63.82m at the Indian Open Javelin Throw competition in Jamshedpur.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2023 jury.

