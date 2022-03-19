Home ACES Awards Sportstar Aces Awards: Avani Lekhara adjudged 'Para Athlete of the Year (Female)' Avani, 20, emerged as the first Indian woman to bag gold in the Paralympics in Tokyo in 2021. Team Sportstar Mumbai 19 March, 2022 20:51 IST Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win gold at a Paralympic event after she equaled the world record with a score of 249.6 in the women's 10m air rifle standing finals (SH 1) at Tokyo 2020. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Mumbai 19 March, 2022 20:51 IST Avani Lekhara's record-breaking Tokyo outing earned her the 'Para athlete of the Year (Female)' award at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2022."It is a huge honour to be here and win this award amidst all these inspiring athletes and receiving the award in their presence gives me so much pleasure. I thank the jury and my parents, my coach and Go Sports Foundation. I look forward to representing our country with same passion and win more medals," Avani said after receiving her award amid a standing ovation. Sportstar Aces Awards: Nihal Sarin named BYJU's Young Athlete of the Year (Male) Sportstar Aces Awards: Esha Singh wins BYJU's Young Athlete of the Year (Female) Avani, 20, emerged as the first Indian woman to bag gold in the Paralympics in the Japanese capital in 2021. Not just that, the undergraduate law student also took the top spot in the 10m event (SH1 category - designated to athletes with lower limb impairment for rifle events) with a new Games record.Avani also went on to clinch bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions, in turn also becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the marquee showpiece.Our Sponsors:Presenting Partner: BYJU’SAssociate Partner: IDFC FIRST BankInsurance Partner: LICSports Destination Partner: ODISHAAssociate Partner: ONGCColour Partner: NIPPON PAINTAssociate Partner: IndianOilBanking Partner: Union Bank of IndiaEnergy Partner: Bharat PetroleumAirline Partner: Air AsiaLifestyle Partner: G-SHOCKBroadcast Partner: WIONOutdoor Partner: LAQSHYAPR Partner: Words Work Read more stories on ACES Awards. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :