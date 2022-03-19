Sportstar Aces Awards: Avani Lekhara adjudged 'Para Athlete of the Year (Female)'

Avani Lekhara's record-breaking Tokyo outing earned her the 'Para athlete of the Year (Female)' award at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2022.

"It is a huge honour to be here and win this award amidst all these inspiring athletes and receiving the award in their presence gives me so much pleasure. I thank the jury and my parents, my coach and Go Sports Foundation. I look forward to representing our country with same passion and win more medals," Avani said after receiving her award amid a standing ovation.

Avani, 20, emerged as the first Indian woman to bag gold in the Paralympics in the Japanese capital in 2021. Not just that, the undergraduate law student also took the top spot in the 10m event (SH1 category - designated to athletes with lower limb impairment for rifle events) with a new Games record.

Avani also went on to clinch bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions, in turn also becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the marquee showpiece.