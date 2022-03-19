ACES Awards

Sportstar Aces Awards: Esha Singh wins BYJU's Young Athlete of the Year (Female)

In 2021, she struck silver in the 10m air pistol and 50m pistol events at the Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 19 March, 2022 20:32 IST
Esha Singh

Shooter Esha Singh with the two gold medals she won in team events at the Cairo World Cup.   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 19 March, 2022 20:32 IST

Pistol prodigy Esha Singh was on Saturday adjudged the BYJU's 'Young Athlete of the Year (Female)' at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2022.

"It feels so real to be standing in a room full of such exceptional people. Thank my parents who are here. I will like to thank my sponsors IOC and OGQ for their support.

Sportstar Aces Awards: Nihal Sarin named BYJU's Young Athlete of the Year (Male)  

At the 2018 National Championships, Esha became the youngest shooter to win a gold medal in the senior category. What made the podium finish even more special was the fact that she beat a field that included Commonwealth Games gold medallists Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol event.

In 2021, she struck silver in the 10m air pistol and 50m pistol events at the Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru.

Recently, on her senior World Cup debut in Cairo, she won two gold medals in the 10m and 25m team pistol events as well as a silver in the 10m individual event.

Our Sponsors:

Presenting Partner: BYJU’S

Associate Partner: IDFC FIRST Bank

Insurance Partner: LIC

Sports Destination Partner: ODISHA

Associate Partner: ONGC

Colour Partner: NIPPON PAINT

Associate Partner: IndianOil

Banking Partner: Union Bank of India

Energy Partner: Bharat Petroleum

Airline Partner: Air Asia

Lifestyle Partner: G-SHOCK

Broadcast Partner: WION

Outdoor Partner: LAQSHYA

PR Partner: Words Work

Read more stories on ACES Awards.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App