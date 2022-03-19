Sportstar Aces Awards: Esha Singh wins BYJU's Young Athlete of the Year (Female)

Pistol prodigy Esha Singh was on Saturday adjudged the BYJU's 'Young Athlete of the Year (Female)' at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2022.

"It feels so real to be standing in a room full of such exceptional people. Thank my parents who are here. I will like to thank my sponsors IOC and OGQ for their support.

Sportstar Aces Awards: Nihal Sarin named BYJU's Young Athlete of the Year (Male)

At the 2018 National Championships, Esha became the youngest shooter to win a gold medal in the senior category. What made the podium finish even more special was the fact that she beat a field that included Commonwealth Games gold medallists Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol event.

In 2021, she struck silver in the 10m air pistol and 50m pistol events at the Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru.

Recently, on her senior World Cup debut in Cairo, she won two gold medals in the 10m and 25m team pistol events as well as a silver in the 10m individual event.