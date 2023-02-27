Harmanpreet Kaur wins Sportswoman of the Year in cricket at 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards

ACES Awards

27 February, 2023 20:02 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur won the Sportswoman of the Year in cricket at 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards from 1982 WC hero Roger Binny at Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, on Monday, Feb 27, 2023.

Harmanpreet Kaur won the Sportswoman of the Year in cricket at 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards from 1982 WC hero Roger Binny at Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, on Monday, Feb 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was adjudged Sportswoman of the Year in cricket at the 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on Monday.

Harmanpreet had a successful 2022 with the bat. She made 524 runs in 22 T20Is at an average of 32.75. Harmanpreet led India to a seventh Women’s Asia Cup title with a win over Sri Lanka and also helmed the team’s silver-medal winning campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“Thank you The Hindu Group and Sportstar for having me here and for this lovely award. It has been a great year for all of us and we have got great support from the BCCI. Now that the Women’s Premier League is coming, we are really looking forward to that. We will keep working hard and keep getting the support,” Harmanpreet said.

She was equally impressive in the 50-over format, in which her standout performance came against England in the second ODI in September. She struck an unbeaten 143, the highest by an Indian captain in women’s ODIs. Her score is also the third-highest individual score for India in this format. Harmanpreet now has five ODI hundreds - the joint second-most by a batter for India Women.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2023 jury.

The event is supported by IDFC First Bank, Indian Oil, India Cements, United India, Ramaiah University, Experimenta Science Center GD Naidu Charity, Finolex Pipes, LIC, BPCL, Samsonite, Big Basket, Nippon Paint, CRICHQ, Wordswork, NewsX and Casagrand.

