The Indian men’s cricket team bagged the 2023 Sportstar Aces Popular Choice award for the National Team of the Year at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

Ashish Shelar (treasurer, BCCI) and Mohammed Shami received the award from Chandu Borde, Indian cricketing great, and Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul.

India began 2023 by retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series win at home. Along the way, Rohit Sharma’s men also qualified for a second successive World Test Championship final, which they eventually lost to Australia.

India started the 2023-25 WTC cycle with a 1-0 series win in the West Indies before winning the Asia Cup for a record-extending eighth title.

The Men in Blue then went on an inspiring 10-match winning streak in the ODI World Cup before falling short in the final against Australia.

India in men’s cricket in 2023

Became ODI World Cup runner-up

Beat Australia 2-1 in Test series at home and qualified for second consecutive World Test Championship final

Started 2023-25 WTC cycle with 1-0 series win in West Indies

Won the Asia Cup for a record-extending eighth title

ALSO READ: ‘Reliving highs and identifying areas for improvement’, says Abhinav Bindra on Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

The event is presented by Amul, powered by IDFC First Bank in association with Indian Oil. The associate partners are LIC India, State Bank of India, Greyon Cosmetic, India Cements, United India Insurance, NTPC, Ramaiah University. The realty partner is Casagrand, with online grocery partner Big Basket, colour partner Nippon Paint and education partner Christ University. The co-sponsors are Pratiyogita Darpan, SSVM, PSG, Signpost, Digital OOH Partner, NDTV, Broadcast Partner, WordsWork, PR Partner and Dailyhunt, Online Streaming Partner.