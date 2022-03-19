ACES Awards

Kamalpreet Kaur wins Sportswoman of the Year (Track and Field) award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Team Sportstar
19 March, 2022 21:13 IST

India's Kamalpreet Kaur finished sixth in the discus throw final at the Tokyo Olympics.   -  AFP

Kamalpreet Kaur on Saturday was adjudged Sportswoman of the Year (Track and Field) at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards, which was held at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

The discus thrower was the lone woman to qualify for the final in Tokyo.

Kamalpreet had raised considerable hopes as she was in second position after the preliminaries, but in a rain-marred final, she was not able to keep her composure before finishing sixth.

