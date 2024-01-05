Lovlina Borgohain was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.

ACES Awards 2024 | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards

The bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics was crowned the World Champion in the women’s 75kg category, becoming only the second Indian women’s boxer, after Mary Kom, to medal at the Olympics and the Worlds.

Lovlina, who shifted from 69kg (in which she won the Olympic bronze) to 75kg, pipped two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Caitlin Parker 5-2 through bout review to pocket her maiden World title, helping India get level with its most successful campaign at the Worlds. At the Asian Games, she won silver, losing to Li Qian in the final, securing her spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

IN 2023

World champion in women’s 75kg category

Bagged silver medal at Asian Games

Secured Paris 2024 quota