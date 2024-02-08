MagazineBuy Print

Men’s 4x400m Relay Team wins Sportman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

The quartet of Muhammad Anas, Amoj Jacob, Mohammad Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh set a new Asian record of 2:59.05 in the semifinals of the World Athletic Championships.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 19:53 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian team’s Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Amoj Jacob and Muhammed Anas Yahiya wave the national flag after securing gold medal in the Men’s 4X400m Relay Final event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China.
Indian team’s Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Amoj Jacob and Muhammed Anas Yahiya wave the national flag after securing gold medal in the Men’s 4X400m Relay Final event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian team's Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Amoj Jacob and Muhammed Anas Yahiya wave the national flag after securing gold medal in the Men's 4X400m Relay Final event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Men’s 4x400m Relay Team, comprising Muhammad Anas, Amoj Jacob, Mohammad Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh, won the Sportstar Aces Award for Sportsman of the Year (Track and Field) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.

“Thank you, everyone. It is really cool to be here. Growing up, we’ve all read Sportstar, and to be awarded by them is a huge deal for us. We are in the august company of many elite athletes, and that is a great honour for us. We would like to thank AFI and SAI for their support. Keep us in your prayers so that we can bring laurels to our countries in the Olympic year,” Amoj said.

The quartet set a new Asian record of 2:59.05 in the semifinals of the World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Hungary, where it stunned Great Britain and Jamaica to finish second.

It clocked another sub-3-minute time in the final, where the team finished fifth—the best ever result for India in a track event at the Worlds.

The impressive showing at the World Championships was followed by a gold at the Asian Games — the first for India in the men’s 4x400m relay since 1962.

