Neeraj Chopra was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.
Chopra, the World No. 1 in men’s javelin throw, began the year by winning Diamond League events in Doha [88.67m] and Lausanne [87.66], before becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships with an 88.17m throw.
He then defended his Asian Games gold with a season-best throw of 88.88m in Hangzhou. He was also one of the five finalists for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award in 2023.
IN 2023
- Moved to the top of men’s javelin throw world rankings
- Won gold in 2023 World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.17m
- Won the Doha Diamond League with a throw of 88.67m
- Defended his Asian Games gold with a season-best throw of 88.88m
- Named in top five for World Athletics’ Men’s World Athlete of the Year 2023 award
