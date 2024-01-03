  • Moved to the top of men’s javelin throw world rankings
  • Won gold in 2023 World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.17m
  • Won the Doha Diamond League with a throw of 88.67m
  • Defended his Asian Games gold with a season-best throw of 88.88m
  • Named in top five for World Athletics’ Men’s World Athlete of the Year 2023 award