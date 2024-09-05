FIFA World Cup 2026: What are the qualifying matches from CONMEBOL in this round?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers return on September 5 as the top six sides aim to book a direct spot in the quadrennial event that is less than two years away, set to be held in USA, Mexico, and Canada.

As of now, defending world champion Argentina sits atop the table with five wins out of six games. The remaining teams that occupy the top six include Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Brazil.

On this matchday, Argentina and Chile reprises their famed Copa America final matches in 2015 and 2016. Both finals were won by Chile via a penalty shootout.

Next week, the 2024 Copa America final will be reprised when Argentina takes on Colombia.

Take a look at all the matches taking place during the matchdays 7 and 8 of FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers.