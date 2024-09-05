MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026: What are the qualifying matches from CONMEBOL in this round?

Take a look at all the matches taking place during the matchdays 7 and 8 of FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 15:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Colombia’s James Rodriguez during the warm up before the match.
FILE PHOTO: Colombia’s James Rodriguez during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Colombia’s James Rodriguez during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers return on September 5 as the top six sides aim to book a direct spot in the quadrennial event that is less than two years away, set to be held in USA, Mexico, and Canada.

As of now, defending world champion Argentina sits atop the table with five wins out of six games. The remaining teams that occupy the top six include Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Brazil.

On this matchday, Argentina and Chile reprises their famed Copa America final matches in 2015 and 2016. Both finals were won by Chile via a penalty shootout.

Next week, the 2024 Copa America final will be reprised when Argentina takes on Colombia.

Take a look at all the matches taking place during the matchdays 7 and 8 of FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

Matchday 7 (All times in IST)
September 6 - Bolivia vs Venezuela (1:30 am)
September 6 - Argentina vs Chile (5:30 am)
September 7 - Uruguay vs Paraguay (5 am)
September 7 - Brazil vs Ecuador (6:30 am)
September 7 - Peru vs Colombia (7 am)
Matchday 8 (All times in IST)
September 11 - Colombia vs Argentina (2 am)
September 11 - Ecuador vs Peru (2:30 am)
September 11 - Chile vs Bolivia (2:30 am)
September 11 - Venezuela vs Uruguay (3:30 am)
September 11 - Paraguay vs Brazil (6 am)

