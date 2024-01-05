Parul Chaudhary was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.

Chaudhary ended 2023 with three national records — women’s 3000m (8:57.19), 3000m steeplechase (9:15.31), and 5000m (15:10.35) — and an Asian Games silver and gold medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase and 5000m, respectively.

She also had an impressive World Championships, where she registered a personal best in the 3000m steeplechase to qualify for the final. She then proceeded to smash Lalita Babar’s national record in the final, where she finished 11th to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

IN 2023

Ended the year with three national records

Won Asian Games silver in 3000m Steeplechase with a timing of 9:27.63s

Won Asiad gold in women’s 5000m with a timing of 15:14.75

Registered NR in 3000m SC World Championships final with a time of 9:15.31s