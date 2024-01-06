  • World No. 1 (As of November 29, 2023)
  • World Record holder in women’s doubles event at para worlds
  • World’s first armless woman archer
  • World Archery Para Championships 2023 silver
  • First female armless archer to win medal at the para world championships
  • First woman to win two gold medals at Asian Para Games 2023; won 3 medals in total in Hangzhou
  • First Indian to win Best Youth Athlete of the Year Award at Asian Awards 2023