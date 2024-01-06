Sheetal Devi was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.

Born with Phocomelia, a disorder causing under-developed limbs, Sheetal is the world’s first armless woman archer (Open Compound).

Ranked World No. 1 as of November 29, 2023, she captured everyone’s attention with her steely-eyed attitude in para-archery.

This year, she became the world-record holder in the women’s doubles event at the Para Worlds, while at the World Archery Para Championships, she clinched a silver medal, making her the first female armless archer to do so.

She won three medals at the Asian Para Games, including two gold and one silver. Notably, she became the first woman to secure two gold medals at the tournament, further solidifying her position as a trailblazer in the sport.

IN 2023

World No. 1 (As of November 29, 2023)

World Record holder in women’s doubles event at para worlds

World’s first armless woman archer

World Archery Para Championships 2023 silver

First female armless archer to win medal at the para world championships

First woman to win two gold medals at Asian Para Games 2023; won 3 medals in total in Hangzhou

First Indian to win Best Youth Athlete of the Year Award at Asian Awards 2023