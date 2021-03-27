Watch: Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 curtain-raiser | #SportstarGoD

The curtains were raised on the 2021 edition of the Sportstar Aces Awards with a star-studded opening episode on Saturday.

Members of the jury - Sunil Gavaskar, MM Somaya, Bhaichung Bhutia, Viswanathan Anand, Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat- take the audience through the selection process for the awards this year.



The official award ceremony will be held from April 1-4.

Register for the virtual event here.