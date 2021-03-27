ACES Awards

Watch: Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 curtain-raiser | #SportstarGoD

Watch the curtain-raiser of the 2021 edition of the Sportstar Aces Awards. The annual event, held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, seeks to honour the best athletes from the decade gone by.

27 March, 2021 22:25 IST
The curtains were raised on the 2021 edition of the Sportstar Aces Awards with a star-studded opening episode on Saturday. 

Members of the jury - Sunil Gavaskar, MM Somaya, Bhaichung Bhutia, Viswanathan Anand, Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat- take the audience through the selection process for the awards this year.

The official award ceremony will be held from April 1-4.

Register for the virtual event here.

