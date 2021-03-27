ACES Awards Watch: Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 curtain-raiser | #SportstarGoD Watch the curtain-raiser of the 2021 edition of the Sportstar Aces Awards. The annual event, held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, seeks to honour the best athletes from the decade gone by. Team Sportstar 27 March, 2021 22:25 IST Team Sportstar 27 March, 2021 22:25 IST The curtains were raised on the 2021 edition of the Sportstar Aces Awards with a star-studded opening episode on Saturday. Members of the jury - Sunil Gavaskar, MM Somaya, Bhaichung Bhutia, Viswanathan Anand, Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat- take the audience through the selection process for the awards this year. The official award ceremony will be held from April 1-4. Register for the virtual event here. Watch: Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 curtain-raiser | #SportstarGoD W.V. Raman: The way things are, girls will see cricket as career option in future Aces Awards 2019 DeepVeer attend Sportstar Aces Awards More Videos Gagan Narang: I always wanted to be on the Sportstar pullouts Mithali Raj talks about her Sportstar memories WATCH: Deepika-Ranveer share the moment as Prakash Padukone receives award WATCH: Manoj Sarkar and Suyash Jadhav share Parathlete of the Year award WATCH: Manu Bhaker wins Best Young Athlete award WATCH: I promise to work harder, says Chhetri WATCH: Pujara on the Aces Awards red carpet WATCH: Mary Kom wins Sportswoman of the Year (Other Individual Sport) award