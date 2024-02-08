Sportstar ACES 2024 Live Updates: Shami wins Sportsman of the Year; Vaishali bags Sportswoman (Individual); Parul Chaudhary, Men’s relay team triumphs in track and field

February 08, 2024 20:18

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (TEAM SPORTS)

Sunil Gavaskar, Jury Chair and Sam Balsara, Chairman Madison World will present the award.

Sunil Gavaskar highlights the difficulty in picking a winner every year for this prestigious award. He speaks about the joy in seeing the performances of all the athletes during the decision-making process and how inspirational they will be to the younger generation. He wants all the sportspersons to always be grateful of the institution they represent.

The winner of Sportsman of the Year is MOHAMMED SHAMI!!

Shami says he fully agrees with the points put forth by Gavaskar. He thanks the support which helped him succeed. He speaks about the facilities and the direction that must be provided to the young talented sportspersons to help them succeed in their field.