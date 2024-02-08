Sportstar ACES 2024 Live Updates: Shami wins Sportsman of the Year; Vaishali bags Sportswoman (Individual); Parul Chaudhary, Men’s relay team triumphs in track and field

- February 08, 2024 20:18SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (TEAM SPORTS)
Sunil Gavaskar, Jury Chair and Sam Balsara, Chairman Madison World will present the award.
Sunil Gavaskar highlights the difficulty in picking a winner every year for this prestigious award. He speaks about the joy in seeing the performances of all the athletes during the decision-making process and how inspirational they will be to the younger generation. He wants all the sportspersons to always be grateful of the institution they represent.
The winner of Sportsman of the Year is MOHAMMED SHAMI!!
Shami says he fully agrees with the points put forth by Gavaskar. He thanks the support which helped him succeed. He speaks about the facilities and the direction that must be provided to the young talented sportspersons to help them succeed in their field.
- February 08, 2024 20:13CLUB/STATE TEAM OF THE YEAR
Pravin Amre, Former Indian Cricketer and Amol Muzumdar, Head Coach of the Indian Women’s cricket team will present the award.
The winner of the best Club/State team goes to Saurashta Cricket team!!
Jaydev Shah, President Saurashtra Cricket Association thanks Niranjan Shah, stalwart of the SCA for developing the infrastructure for the team to succeed.
- February 08, 2024 20:10YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)
Anjali Bhagwat, Former Indian Shooter & Jury member and Priyanka Vempati, Head, Brand & Media, Nippon Paint will present the award.
The winner for Young Achiever is.... TILOTTAMA SEN!!
Tilottama thanks her parents for being there with her through her ups and downs.
- February 08, 2024 20:07YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR (MALE)
Nilesh Kulkarni, Former Indian Cricketer and Suresh Balakrishna, CRO, The Hindu will present the award.
And the winner is..... PRATHAMESH JAWKAR!!
Prathamesh says this award will remain a core memory for him. He says the other sportspeople in the room seem like ‘tall, tall mountains’ to him and speaks about his pride in being a part of the Indian Archery setup.
- February 08, 2024 20:00CHAIRPERSON’S CHOICE - SPORT FOR SOCIAL GOOD
Dr. Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson The Hindu Group, speaks about The Hindu Group’s unwavering support for social good.
The Sport for Social Good award goes to.... SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI SHRINE BOARD for their efforts in the promotion of sport apart from their religious duties.
Shri. Nirmala speaks about the Sports Complex established by the Board which provides support to the youth in preparing for the various Olympic sports.
Anshul Garg, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board receives the award on behalf of the winner.
- February 08, 2024 19:56SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR (TRACK AND FIELD)
The winner of this category is.... PARUL CHAUDHARY!!
Our steeplechase superstar thanks the organisers for bestowing her with the award.
- February 08, 2024 19:50SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (TRACK AND FIELD)
P.T. Usha, queen of track & field & President of Indian Olympic Association will present the award.
P.T. Usha says it has been an honour to represent the country at multiple level, including the present as President of the IOA. She briefs us about the efforts put in by the government and says she is thankful that such efforts are being recognized.
And the winner is..... MEN’S RELAY TEAM!
Amoj Jacob spells his joy in sharing the evening with such celebrated sportspeople from across the country. He requests the audience to continue to support them during an all-important Olympic year.
- February 08, 2024 19:48SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR (PARASPORTS)
Aparna Popat, Jury member and Suvadeep Sengupta, DGM Sales- West, Nippon Paint will present the award.
The Sportswoman of the Year (Parasports) award goes to... THULASIMATHI MURUGESAN!
Thirumathi thanks the organizers for recognizing her efforts. She thanks her dad who is also her guru and Pullela Gopichand and his academy for the support they have provided.
- February 08, 2024 19:45SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (PARASPORTS)
Suma Shirur, Former Indian Shooter and Ashwini Dua, IOCL will present the award.
And the award goes too...... Sumit Antil!!
Sumit says he will continue to try hard to achieve the same success which he achieved in Tokyo when the Paris Olympics begins this year.
- February 08, 2024 19:41SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR (INDIVIDUAL)
Chess Grandmaster Praveen Thipsay will present the award.
The winner of Sportswoman of the Year is ..... R. Vaishali!!
Vaishali says she feels truly honoured to receive this award and shares her feeling of inspiration to be among all the attendees gathered today.
- February 08, 2024 19:40BEST UNIVERSITY FOR THE PROMOTION OF SPORT
And the winner is.... SRM INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY!
R. Mohanakrishnan, Director of Sports, receives the award on behalf of the university.
- February 08, 2024 19:35BEST STATE FOR THE PROMOTION OF SPORT
MM Somaya and Ramesh Narayan, Founder Canco Advertising will announce the winner.
The award for Best State for promotion on sport goes to.... TAMIL NADU!
Hon. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sports minister TN, receives the award on behalf of the State government.
Shri Udhayanidhi thanks the state Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his support for the development of sport in the state. He also gives his congratulations to the TN team that finished second in the recently held Khelo India Youth Games held in Chennai.
- February 08, 2024 19:33BEST CORPORATE FOR THE PROMOTION OF SPORT
The award goes to.... TATA STEEL LTD!
Sarvesh Kumar, Chief of Corporate Communications, Tata Steel and Mukul Choudhary, CEO Jamshedpur Football Club & Chief of Sportscollect the award.
- February 08, 2024 19:31First up: BEST PSU FOR THE PROMOTION OF SPORT
Vandana Rao Carvalho, Olympian and Usha Girish, General Manager, United India Insurance Co Ltd will present the award.
The winners is.... NTPC LTD!
Neeraj Kapoor, General Manager CSR, NTPC LTD collects the award on behalf of the winners.
- February 08, 2024 19:24Ayon Sengupta, Editor, Sportstar addresses the gathering
“Our athletes have shed their inhibitions and are flying the tricolour high in every corner of the world,” says Ayon Sengupta, Editor, Sportstar.
“Sportstar too has been dreaming the same dream since 1978 and we have been fortunate to have witnessed many of the special moments from Indian sports,” he adds.
“Today is about honouring the heroes and I don’t want to stand in the way between you and your favourite athletes,” he concludes.
- February 08, 2024 19:19The awards night in underway!!
The Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 is now underway. Join host Cyrus Sahukar as he takes us through an evening of honouring the best in the sports fraternity!
- February 08, 2024 19:16Jury Awards
The Jury Awards are Sportsman of the Year (Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), and Young Achiever of the Year (Girl).
- February 08, 2024 19:14Popular Choice awards!
The five Popular Choice Awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year, and Sporting Moment of the Year, which have got over two lakh votes so far.
- February 08, 2024 19:03Almost time!!
- February 08, 2024 18:59Sheetal Devi in contention for the Sportstar of the year (female)
- February 08, 2024 18:55#JurySpeak
Anjali Bhagwat, a jury member of the #SSAces2024, speaks on the confident performances of young Indian shooters making their mark in the international arena
- February 08, 2024 18:50#JurySpeak
- February 08, 2024 18:43#JurySpeak
- February 08, 2024 18:38Catch the Sportstar ACES 2024 live on Dailyhunt as well!
- February 08, 2024 18:33#JurySpeak
- February 08, 2024 18:28#JurySpeak
Olympic gold medal winner Abhinav Bindra talks about the delight of being part of the #SSAces2024 jury.
‘Reliving highs and identifying areas for improvement’ – Abhinav Bindra on Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
During the Sportstar Aces Awards jury meeting, Abhinav Bindra’s way of judging a hotly debated category was to go with a key element of team sports and leadership.
- February 08, 2024 18:21A shoutout to all our sponsors!!
The Sportstar Aces Awards is presented by Amul, powered by IDFC First Bank in association with Indian Oil. The associate partners are LIC India, State Bank of India, Greyon Cosmetic, India Cements, United India Insurance, NTPC, Ramaiah University.
The realty partner is Casagrand, with online grocery partner Big Basket, colour partner Nippon Paint and education partner Christ University. The co-sponsors are Pratiyogita Darpan, SSVM and PSG. Additionally, Signpost is the Digital OOH Partner, NDTV is the Broadcast Partner, Dailyhunt is the Online Streaming Partner and Wordswork is the PR Partner.
- February 08, 2024 18:14Can Neeraj complete the three-peat?
- February 08, 2024 18:08Follow the ACES Awards 2024 live!
Click on the link below to view the live stream of the Sportstar ACES 2024 awards.
- February 08, 2024 18:00What’s in store for tonight?
There will be 24 categories of awards presented today, among them five Popular Choice and 16 Jury Awards.
There will be a Chairperson’s Award for Sports for Social Good, honouring those who have used sports to make the world a better place and also two special awards -- International Icon and Ace of Aces.
- February 08, 2024 17:53Good evening!!
Hello and welcome to the Sportstar ACES 2024 being held at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.
Join us as we take you through all the awards in our live blog. Stay Tuned!!
